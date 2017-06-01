*Regina King is going old school for her next film project.

The “American Crime” Emmy winner is teaming with rapper Dana Dane to bring his classic 1987 track “Cinderfella” to the big screen.

According to TMZ, the script is finished and the two are currently casting the project. Also, “there’s talk Ice Cube might hop onto the project.”

“Cinderfella,” Dana Dane’s biggest hit, tells the Cinderella story with himself as the star, and a fairy godfather (Hurb) instead of a fairy godmother. The glass slippers are replaced by a fresh pair of Ballys, one of which is left behind at the stroke of midnight.

Watch Dana Dane perform “Cinderfella” on “Soul Train” below: