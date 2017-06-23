*Lionsgate is reserving Easter weekend for its next Tyler Perry movie.

Taraji P. Henson teams with the director a third time for “Tyler Perry’s She’s Living My Life,” opening March 30 opposite competition from Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adaptation of “Ready Player One” and Pure Flix’s faith-based follow-up “God’s Not Dead 3.”

“She’s Living My Life” has Henson playing a faithful wife who, after growing tired of standing by her devious husband, gets enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

The project reunites Henson and Perry after two previous collaborations: 2008’s “The Family That Preys” and 2009’s “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.”

Additionally, Lionsgate announced Friday that “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral” will open on Aug. 3, 2018.

The franchise’s next comedy centers on a joyous family reunion that becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.

Both films will be written and directed by Perry.

His next film, “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,” is due in theaters on Oct. 20.