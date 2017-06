*Remy Ma ran so hard onto the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert in New York on Sunday that her right breast popped out of her leather bra.

The rapper’s boob jiggled itself free as she bounding onto the stage to rock her verse of “Lean Back.”

Several seconds later, after looking down and noticing the nip slip, she slipped the boob back into its contraption and didn’t miss a beat.

Watch below: