*We don’t even know where to begin with this story so we’ll just tell what we know, but once again it’s a story that doesn’t make an airline company look good, even though it’s not their fault.

We’re not sure what the total truth is, but we’ll give it a shot. Earlier it was reported that a woman collapsed and died in the rear bathroom on an American Airlines flight and was dragged naked from the waist down past other passengers by a medic.

Theresa Hines, 48, of Carrollton, Texas – who was traveling by herself – collapsed in the bathroom while flying from Dallas to Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Her body was removed from the plane after it landed, but passengers said the EMT left her lower half exposed as he dragged her, face up, down the aisle of the Boeing 737, according to a report in Mail Online.

In that report, basically Hines was exposed to the 150 other passengers as she was pulled down the length of the plane on a portable stretcher.

“The EMT was out of line on that one,” said witness Art Endress, 63. “Also, the flight attendants could have thrown a blanket on her.”

OK, that’s the Mail Online’s report. Now comes a report in the Dallas News that refutes that story in part. Their report also confirms that Hinds had a medical emergency in the bathroom, but says she died shortly after she was taken off the plane.

American says reports that Hines was partially naked and dragged off the plane were incorrect.

Minneapolis airport spokesman Pat Hogan said emergency workers who carried Hines’ body down the aisle were focused on saving her life, the Associated Press reported.

“She was not half-naked,” said passenger Dave Sampsell in an e-mail to the Star Tribune. “Her pants were unfastened, but I saw nothing that any of the airline or EMT staff did inappropriately.”

Hines was pronounced dead after nearly an hour of attempts to revive her on the jet bridge. The flight’s passengers were kept on board during that time.

Hogan said emergency workers did nothing wrong and that everything was “handled according to the textbook.”

The only thing we can conclude at this point is that somebody is lying. What say you?