Title: Down the Rhodes: The Fender Rhodes Story

Length: 151 minutes

Producers: Gerald McCauley and Benjamin Bove

Synopsis:

That sound, that feeling, that unmistakable tone found in so many landmark recordings. This film documents how the Fender Rhodes changed the sound of music, and was part of the greatest hits and most influential music ever recorded. Undeniable passion for the Rhodes permeates throughout the film with stories and performances from a remarkable collection of prominent artists, including:

Michael Bearden D’Angelo Donald Fagen Jay Graydon

Ellis Hall Bob James

Robin Lumley Steve Molitz Greg Phillinganes Lenny White

George Benson Eumir Deodato Ronnie Foster Dave Grusin Herbie Hancock Quincy Jones Ray Manzarek John Novello James Poyser Maurice White

Stanley Clarke George Duke Rodney Franklin Don Grusin Lalah Hathaway Ramsey Lewis Les McCann David Paich Patrice Rushen Vince Wilburn Jr.

Chick Corea Larry Dunn Robert Glasper

Onaje Allan Gumbs Rami Jaffee

Jeff Lorber Marcus Miller Jerry Peters Joe Sample Allee Willis

Down the Rhodes: The Fender Rhodes Story is an insider’s view of how this electric piano, originally a wae era rehabilitation tool, played an integral role in the electronic instrument movement and gave life to a wealth of music from the 1960s through today.

Featured in this documentary are esteemed music notables who share their timeless music and cherished experiences with the Rhodes piano.

There’s one fact that I know, nothing sounds like a Rhodes. – Herbie Hancock

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS

Gerald McCauley

Gerald McCauley has an extensive production career, working with many prominent artists and songwriters in the music industry. His debut release, “The McCauley Sessions” and CD/DVD, Gerald McCauley’s West Coast All-Stars “Live Sessions” have become favorites amongst music lovers worldwide. He worked as A&R Director for Monster Music (Projects include: 3 Doors Down “Rarities Edition: The Better Life” concert DVD); served as A&R / Production Consultant for the Grammy Award Winning George Benson / Al Jarreau “Givin’ It Up” and George Benson “Songs And Stories” (Concord/Monster Music).

Benjamin Bove

Benjamin Bove is a pianist and established television music composer, and the Fender Rhodes piano has been a core element of his sound.

Exposed to the Rhodes at the age of 14, Bove became a resident expert over the next decade, restoring and custom building Fender Rhodes pianos as he studied piano performance at the University of New York at Buffalo. He worked at E! Entertainment in production services and drew on this experience to produce The Fender Rhodes Story film.

Currently working on his debut record, Bove is recognized in a new generation of up and coming Rhodes pianists.

The Fender Rhodes Story told in interviews with some of the greatest musicians of all time. Comprises rare photographs, liner notes and full interviews with musicians, producers, and technicians. Exclusive Blu-Ray of documentary film with bonus material is included.

Down the Rhodes: The Fender Rhodes Story is the first and only book documenting how the Rhodes changed the sound of music and was part of the greatest hits and most influential music ever recorded. The modern-day revival of the instrument’s popularity, the intimate stories,

and the never-before-seen photographs of artists and pianos make this book a must-have for anyone interested in keyboards, piano and music history.