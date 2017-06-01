*Rich Homie Quan may have been busted Saturday for suspicion of possessing a stolen gun and drugs, but it’s the drug possession charge that may end up sending him to prison for a long time.

According to the arrest report obtained by TMZ, the Atlanta rapper was booked for felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute. Law enforcement sources say the drug in question was marijuana.

The amount of weed was not disclosed, but in Georgia, “the amount doesn’t determine whether you get hit with a felony,” notes TMZ.

Quan was arrested with five other men Saturday night. Police reportedly retrieved a weapon, but they’re not pinning that on Quan.

If convicted, he’s facing up to 30 years in prison. His bond has been set at $20,000.