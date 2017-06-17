*The situation between Serena and Venus Williams’ daddy Richard Williams and his estranged younger wife is getting very interesting to say the least.

If you recall, just yesterday (06-15-1) we reported that, after 7 years of marriage, Mr. Williams filed for divorce from Lakeisha Juanita Williams, saying that she was stealing his social security checks.

Well today comes word that Lakeisha has filed explosive new court docs in her divorce from Richard Williams claiming he’s been acting “erratic and hostile” and she’s fearful of him.

Richard Williams initially filed for divorce last month accusing Lakeisha of being an alcoholic and stealing money, which she adamantly denies in

Now, Lakeisha, 38, is claiming that she’s been raising their 5-year-old child on her own because Richard, 75, refuses to get involved. She says school officials, teachers and doctors will corroborate her claims.

Lakeisha also says he’s afraid Richard Williams will go all “scorched Earth” on her to retaliate for airing their issues in court. She claims he will essentially cut her off financially.

As for the guns which include an AK-47, Lakeisha says they have been “safeguarded” and are available at the court’s request.

We could be wrong, but it sounds like these two should NOT be married to each other for a whole lot of obvious reasons.

