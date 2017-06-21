*MSNBC’s “AM Joy” host Joy Reid is in the crosshairs of Fox News and right wing pundits after she criticized the politics of House majority whip Steve Scalise, who remains hospitalized after a gunman opened fired last week on the GOP Congressional baseball team.

“It’s a delicate thing because, obviously everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping that he recovers. But Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race,” Reid said over the weekend.

Reid continued: “He did come to leadership after some controversy over attending a white nationalist event, which he says he didn’t know what it was. Because he is in jeopardy and everyone is pulling for him, are we required in a moral sense to put that aside?”

The MSNBC host also sent out a tweet that said, “Scalise was shot by a white man with a violent background, and saved by a black lesbian police officer, and yet …”

On Monday, Fox News media expert Howie Kurtz called Reid’s comments “appalling.”

“While Steve Scalise remains in a hospital bed fighting for his life, she’s attacking him because she doesn’t like his politics,” Kurtz said. “For Joy Reid to tweet that Scalise was attacked by a white man… why bring race into it?”

Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain tweeted: “As the daughter of a politician – I cant tell you how reckless I think this is. What does his voting record have to do with him being shot?”

