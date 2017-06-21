Joy Reid (MSNBC)

Joy Reid (MSNBC)

*MSNBC’s “AM Joy” host Joy Reid is in the crosshairs of Fox News and right wing pundits after she criticized the politics of House majority whip Steve Scalise, who remains hospitalized after a gunman opened fired last week on the GOP Congressional baseball team.

“It’s a delicate thing because, obviously everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping that he recovers. But Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race,” Reid said over the weekend.

Reid continued: “He did come to leadership after some controversy over attending a white nationalist event, which he says he didn’t know what it was. Because he is in jeopardy and everyone is pulling for him, are we required in a moral sense to put that aside?”

The MSNBC host also sent out a tweet that said, “Scalise was shot by a white man with a violent background, and saved by a black lesbian police officer, and yet …”

On Monday, Fox News media expert Howie Kurtz called Reid’s comments “appalling.”

“While Steve Scalise remains in a hospital bed fighting for his life, she’s attacking him because she doesn’t like his politics,” Kurtz said. “For Joy Reid to tweet that Scalise was attacked by a white man… why bring race into it?”

Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain tweeted: “As the daughter of a politician – I cant tell you how reckless I think this is. What does his voting record have to do with him being shot?”

View more right wing anger toward Reid below:





Previous ArticleObama Sets Record Straight on Otto Warmbier After Being Blamed for his Death
Next ArticleDigital Underground Rapper Shock G Arrested in Wisconsin

One Response

  1. Sandra - Far Rockaway Reply

    This is a perfect example of the “chickens coming home to roost. Yes & race plays a big place in the politics of today and reared its ugly head “bigly” when President Obama was in office. Now all you #45 followers are guilty by association. Go after the present sitting president #45 who never mentions the NRA & who allowed mentally ill people the right to bear arms. Of course some of you all have a problem with what she said only because a Black woman said it…..Go sit down somewhere, please & watch your backs. That crazy neighbor of yours who really don’t like your azz can shoot your azz

Speak your Mind