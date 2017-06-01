*On Wednesday (May 31) Rihanna revealed on Twitter that her long-awaited and highly anticipated cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, will launch in fall 2017.

According to Billboard, the brand will be released under LVMH-owned Kendo Brands, a subset of Sephora that focuses on indie, celebrity brands like Marc Jacobs Beauty and Kat Von D’s namesake cult cosmetics collection.

LVMH initially announced the partnership in April 2016 on WWD without any further detail. And despite RiRi’s announcement, the world still awaits further details about the products to be featured in the launch.

Until then, all we have are these tw’easers…