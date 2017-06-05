*With an unsolicited assist from Gucci Mane, Rihanna has finally responded to critics who fat-shamed her based on recent paparazzi pics of the singer sporting extra curves.

It all started last month with an article on Barstool Sports that crudely lamented Rihanna’s extra pounds. The piece went viral and its author, Chris Spags, was flame broiled over hot Twitter coals before being fired.

While the Rihanna Navy, social media and news outlets had lots to say on the matter, the Barbados native remained quiet on the hubbub…until now.

On Monday (June 5), RiRi took to Instagram with a meme showing a heavier Gucci Mane from 2007 next to a slimmed down, post-prison Gucci Mane from this year. The caption read: “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, then you don’t get me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.”

The May 28 photo of Rihanna that sparked the Barstool Sports piece had some in the blogosphere wondering if she was pregnant with her first child.

“The speculation is tough for her,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com.