*After a Kickstarter for the guy romper, ”RompHim,” went viral last month, Reebok quickly put out sketches of their own version of this tragic men’s onesie.

As the L.A times reports, once the RompHim set the Internet ablaze, it ignited tense debates, jokes and memes and many questioned the merits (and design faults) of rompers in general. And what started out as a desire for $10,000 in funding for the RompHim — has now brought in more than $350,000 in seed money, with more expected.

“We were looking for something different that didn’t already exist for guys,” Elaine Chen, one of RompHim’s founders, told GQ magazine this month. “We think this is a way for guys to have a new option in their wardrobe.”

Reebok’s ReeRomp is a sporty take in white, and available for $89 at www.reebok.com

While several fashion brands have your romper needs covered, surprisingly, guy rompers are quickly selling out quick.

Asos offers this dark onesie that’s supposed to be appealing for most adventurous guys. It coats $64 at us.asos.com.

The Mr. Turk Keller short jumpsuit has ’70s vibes and runs $348 at www.mrturk.com.

When asked about the RompHim, Mark-Evan Blackman, assistant professor of menswear design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, said: “I think it’s outrageous. Who wants to see a grown man dressed like a toddler?”

When pressed about whether Reebok’s romper is simply ripping off the business students who were crowd-funding for the RompHim, the company said on its website that while the “trending men’s romper is designed for the preppy guy,” the ReeRomp is “the solution for the trendsetter on the go.”

