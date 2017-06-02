*US Park Police say that “a section of rope” was found by the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington D.C. on Friday. No further details were given.

The incident comes just days after a noose was found in a section of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

According to USPP, the rope was found on a bench at the MLK memorial, according to local ABC affiliate WJLA. Police say an “unknown female who may have been part of a tour group” turned the rope in.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or about the “unknown female” who turned the rope in to call 202-610-8737