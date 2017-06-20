*The Ruff Ryders collective turns 20 this year and will mark the anniversary by rounding up the members for a reunion tour this fall.
Live Nation is backing the trek, which will feature labelmates DMX, Eve, Swizz Beatz, the Lox, and Drag-On, as well as Fat Joe in select cities, reports Billboard.
The 20th Anniversary Tour will take hit cities across the U.S. throughout September.
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, June 23 via Live Nation.
View the tour dates below:
September – Miami, FL* @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
September 8 – Tampa, FL* @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 – Charlotte, NC* @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 13 – Cedar Park, TX* @ H-E-B Center at Ceder Park
September 15 – Houston, TX* @ Toyota Center
September 16 – Dallas, TX* @ American Airlines Center
September 21 – Baltimore, MD* @ Royal Farms Arena
September 27 – Oakland, CA* @ The Forum
September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino
*With Fat Joe