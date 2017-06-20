*The Ruff Ryders collective turns 20 this year and will mark the anniversary by rounding up the members for a reunion tour this fall.

Live Nation is backing the trek, which will feature labelmates DMX, Eve, Swizz Beatz, the Lox, and Drag-On, as well as Fat Joe in select cities, reports Billboard.

The 20th Anniversary Tour will take hit cities across the U.S. throughout September.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, June 23 via Live Nation.

View the tour dates below:

September – Miami, FL* @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

September 8 – Tampa, FL* @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 – Charlotte, NC* @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 13 – Cedar Park, TX* @ H-E-B Center at Ceder Park

September 15 – Houston, TX* @ Toyota Center

September 16 – Dallas, TX* @ American Airlines Center

September 21 – Baltimore, MD* @ Royal Farms Arena

September 27 – Oakland, CA* @ The Forum

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino

*With Fat Joe