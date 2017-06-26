*Sporting a Wonder Woman top, 32-year-old Olympic runner Alysia Montaño finished the first heat of her 800-Meter race Monday at the USATF Outdoor Championships in California, despite 110-degree temperatures on the track…and her pregnancy.

About last night… 2017 USA Nationals with baby #2 at 5months pregnant. I have some pretty awesome maternity photos from both pregnancies 🤗#Wonderwoman #ShesAllOFUS #beyourjourney A post shared by Alysia Montaño (@alysiamontano) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

At five months along, Montaño finished last in her first-round heat with a time of 2 minutes and 21.40 seconds, but she was nearly 11 seconds faster than her time in 2014, when she was eight months pregnant with her first child.

“I came here last time at 8 months pregnant in 2014 and it was such an amazing experience,” she told Team USA. Adding: “There is something about coming out to any venue not really expecting to win but going along with the journey and seeing what comes out of it.”

The Queens, NY athlete also wore a flower in her hair, her go-to fashion statement representing “strength with femininity,” she says in a message on her website. “I think that a lot of people say things like you run like a girl. That doesn’t mean you have to run soft or you have to run dainty. It means that you’re strong.”

Montaño’s daughter, Linnea, nearly 3 years old, was waiting for her at the finish line wearing a “Strong Like Mom” T-shirt.