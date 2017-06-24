*Sara Stokes made a name for herself back in the early 2000’s as a member of P. Diddy’s Da Band. The hip-hop group was put together by music icon on his “Making the Band” reality series. Members included Stokes, Dylan Dilinjah, Chopper “Young City”; Babs, E. Ness and Freddy P.

On the season three finale, the group effectively ended when Diddy dissolved them and chose to keep Ness, Babs and Chopper “Young City” on the label.

In the years following, Stokes would make headlines centered on her personal family drama, most notably the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband. Her father has also shared the spotlight due to the sexual abuse claims against her him.

theJasmineBRAND.com exclusively reports, a new doc about Stokes and her father, Jay Christopher Miller, is under way. The film focuses on Stokes and the controversial child molestation trial that her 63-year-old faced this year.

A source tells the celebrity news site: “Sara’s relationship with her father and what she’s been through, along with her dad’s trial is such a fascinating story that producers wanted to document it.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Future Denies Sparking Copyright Lawsuit Against Desiigner Over ‘Panda’

The source adds:

“This isn’t just Sara Stokes story, millions of women have experienced this for years. 80% of women never tell 90% are Black Women so the cycle continues. She’s one of the few women BRAVE enough to tell, it’s just a shame that so many other little girls had to be sexually assaulted by her Father before they believed her!”

Stokes, who also starred on Centric’s reality show “From The Bottom Up,” has openly discussed her father’s sexual abuse in the past. Last year, she told the Detroit Free Press:

“When I was 12 years old, he ended up molesting me, too. That was the point when all trust went out the window for everybody, especially men. I just felt so hurt.”

In April, her father reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under age 13, and a single count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, second offense.

According to a report, he will serve 10-30 years on the first two counts, and 10-15 years on the second-degree count. The earliest possible date of his release will be when in 2036, when he is 82.

The documentary is directed and produced by Nicci Gilbert and her producing partner, Luchia Ashe and they are aiming for a fall release.