*HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” just lost booked guest Sen. Al Franken amid the backlash of the host’s N-word moment during Friday’s live broadcast.

Franken announced Monday that he’s cancelling his scheduled June 9th appearance on the program due to Maher’s use of the term “house n**ger” during an interview with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

A spokesperson for Franken tells TMZ, “Senator Franken believes that what Bill Maher said was inappropriate and offensive … He was glad to see Bill, who the Senator considers to be a good friend, apologize and express sincere regret for his comment.”

As previously reported, HBO does not plan to fire him over the incident, and his scheduled tour dates are still in tact.

According to TMZ, Ice Cube is also scheduled to appear on “Real Time” this Friday. So far, no word yet if the rapper plans to go through with it.