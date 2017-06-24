*US Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, released her summer playlist, and her catalogue ranges from hip-hop to soulful classics by Al Green and the Jackson 5.

Her list of tunes comes just in time to commemorate African-American Music Appreciation Month.

“Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world. Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond,” she said in a statement.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: More Cosby Jurors Speaking Out: Dispute Claims that Majority Wanted Conviction

The playlist features some of your favorite artists, such as: SZA, Chance The Rapper, Migos, Biggie, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Bridges, Andra Day, Tupac, John Legend, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Aretha Franklin.

“No matter where you are from or what you look like, music is a bond that can bring us all together. To celebrate African-American music is to dance, sing, and even march to the rhythms that have long served as vehicles for honesty, inspiration, struggle, success and joy,” said Harris.

Senator Kamala Harris, 52, made headlines recently when Republican senators interrupted her at a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee while she interrogated Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

She is the second black woman to be elected to the U.S Senate and there’s some Washington chatter that suggests she could be a future candidate for president.

Check out Kamala’s #AAMAM Playlist below (via nbcnews.com):



“Check the Rhime” by A Tribe Called Quest

“Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G.

“Everything is Everything” by Lauryn Hill

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino

“Rise Up” by Andra Day

“Groove Me” by King Floyd

“Happy” by Pharrell

“California Love” by 2Pac feat. Dr. Dre

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder” by Jay-Z

“Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

“What’s Going On?” by Marvin Gaye

“Love on Top” by Beyoncé

“ABC” by The Jackson 5

“My Shot (The Hamilton Mixtape)” by The Roots, Busta Rhymes, and Joel Ortiz

“Have a Talk with God” by Stevie Wonder

“Sinnerman” by Nina Simone

“Kiss” by Prince

“Everybody Loves the Sunshine” by Roy Ayers

“All We Got” by Chance the Rapper feat. Kanye Westand Chicago Children’s Choir

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers

“Bam Bam” by Sister Nancy

“Tightrope” by Janelle Monae

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“Tambourine” by Eve

“T-Shirt” by Migos

“Choices” by E-40

“Word Up” by Cameo

“Try Again” by Aaliyah

“On & On” by Erykah Badu

“Pretty Little Birds” by SZA

“If I Ever Fall in Love” by Shai

“End of the Road” by Boyz II Men

“Think” by Aretha Franklin

“Video” by India Arie

“In Common” by Alicia Keys

“Smooth Sailin’ by Leon Bridges

“Cold Sweat” by James Brown

“Body and Soul” by Billie Holiday

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

“Waterfalls” by TLC

“Be Without You” by Mary J. Blige

“What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner

“Bambi” by Jidenna

“Dis Generation” by A Tribe Called Quest

“Hit the Road Jack” by Ray Charles

“Marching into The Dark” by John Legend

Listen to Kamal Harris’ playlist at Spotify:

Save