*Serena Williams strips down for the cover of Vanity Fair’s August issue.

The pregnant tennis star poses nude a la Demi Moore’s iconic cover in 1991. Both covers were shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Serena also bares all for the cover story inside. She talks about finding out about her pregnancy on the set of a lingerie shoot, where she took six pregnancy tests.

She also says she knew about her bun in the oven in January when she decided to play in the Australian Open, which she won. The tennis pro says she plans a return to the sport as soon as January.

Serena also talks about falling for her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, and dishes on his marriage proposal

“I knew it was coming…I was like, ‘Serena, you’re ready. This is what you want.’” —

She is also candid about the anxiety she’s feeling about her impending motherhood.

“I don’t know what to do with a baby. I have nothing…. I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room,” she said.