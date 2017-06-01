*Earlier this week, it appeared as though Venus Williams accidentally revealed the gender of her sister Serena Williams’ baby during a post-match interview, but Serena has now come out to set the record straight.

As previously reported, when asked by Eurosport what the baby will call her, Venus replied, “She’s going to call me favorite aunt,” and said that she and her other sisters are pushing for the child to be named after them. “We’re all like, ‘Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.’ We all want the baby to be named after us.”

On Thursday (June 1), Serena posted a message to Instagram that basically tells folks to pump the breaks.

“To clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them to do for me next,” Serena wrote. “If I want something from one of my baby sisters I say baby Venus or baby Lyn, or baby Isha needs it. I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say “she” more than “he.”

Read Serena’s entire IG post below: