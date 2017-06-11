*Serena Williams showed fans that despite being full with child, she can still pull off a few moves.

She shared a short Instagram video, in which she’s rocking a blue checkered dress, sneakers and carrying an umbrella as a prop as she danced outside.

“Mood lol,” she wrote in the caption.

Peep the video below.

Mood lol A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Williams showed off her bikini body while cradling her visible baby bump last month. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit with ruffled tiers, with her long weave hanging over her shoulders.

PEOPLE confirms that Serena and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, will welcome their first child this fall. Her rep confirmated the news after Williams accidentally posted then removed a selfie from Snapchat, labeling it “20 weeks.”

The tennis champ confessed the Snapchat was sent by mistake.

“I was on vacation, taking time for myself, and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going,” she said at Ted Talks in Vancouver last month.

She added: “I’ve been just saving it, and you know how social media is – you press the wrong button and… My phone doesn’t ring that much, and 30 minutes later, I’d missed four calls, and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ And then I picked it up and I was like, ‘Oh no’.”

While on the red carpet at the Met Gala last month in NYC, Williams and Ohanian admitted they didn’t know if they were having a boy or a girl, and planned to keep it that way until the birth.

“We’re waiting for a surprise,” she told Vogue’s André Leon. “We call it ‘Baby.’”