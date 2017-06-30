*If you are of a certain age then you know actress Demi Moore was the first to stun the world with her naked, pregnant body for Vanity Fair back in 1991.

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Moore posed with one hand under her belly and the other covering her breasts. She was seven-months pregnant and the photo accompanied a cover story about Moore. At the time, she was an A-list film star who had been married to Bruce Willis since 1987. The couple had their first child Rumer Willis in 1988.

Moore’s pregnant photo has had a lasting cultural impact and is regarded as one of Leibovitz’s best-known works. Since the cover was released, several celebrities have posed for similar photos — not necessarily as naked as Moore, whose picture has been parodied several times, including ads for the 1994 comedy “Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult.”

Influencers such as Beyonce, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Mariah Carey and a host of others have all posed somewhat nude while pregnant.

And although this pregnant photo trend has rocked the fashion industry and created a booming business, Washington Post writer Robin Givhan believes it needs to stop, and she cites our latest Demi Moore-inspired Serena Williams as to why.

“Despite all the attention focused on famous mothers-to-be, the images of them add little insight into the broader conversation about how the culture treats pregnant women, newborns, and new fathers,” Givhan writes.

Adding:

“It reminds us that life’s milestones are not real until they are publicly validated. It’s yet another way in which celebrities pony up a piece of themselves to the public, making it that much more difficult to create boundaries in the future. Does anyone still actually want boundaries?”

What do you think EUR readers? Does Givhan as a point?



We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

The writer also notes that “There are often important messages celebrities can highlight when they invite the public into their personal lives. They can help destigmatize illnesses or normalize what at first seems disconcertingly unfamiliar. But what is the broader value of the bared baby bump?”

We agree that “pregnancy is a life-changing experience, and every woman’s pregnancy is unique,” but we can’t help to also wonder if money is the primary motive behind these powerful and empowering women sharing so much — and many would say TOO MUCH — of what truly should be a private celebration.

