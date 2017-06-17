*You would think the pastors of these THREE churches would have enough sense to pool their resources, join forces and work together to spread one, unified ministry. Instead, they’re competing for souls in the same neighborhood.

This doesn’t happen in white communities.

But of course, ni*gas can’t put their egos aside and work together for the greater good of the village.

Everybody wants to be in the spotlight, but no one is humble enough to embrace a secondary role in the background.

The black community is divided by greed, jealously, violence and philosophical contention. Hundreds of denominations divide the black church, compounded with a hunger for individual power among black clergymen and women.

The black church was once a pillar of the black community. Today, it’s a disturbing example of how divided our people have become. In order for us to unite as a people, it must start with the church. In my estimation, that will NEVER happen.

I’m disgusted.

