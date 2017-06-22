*Shaquille O’Neal and Lil Rel Howery are in talks to join Kyrie Irving of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers in the basketball drama “Uncle Drew,” reports Variety.

The film is based on Irving’s “Uncle Drew” Pepsi Max commercials, which showed the baller as 70-year-old Uncle Drew, who would show up to pick-up basketball games and destroy players half his age, while reminiscing about how the game used to be in his day.

The big screen version will follow on a squad of the best geriatric basketball players who team up at the famed Rucker Court in Harlem.

Irving will, of course, reprise the role of Drew. Howery will play a young man who loves basketball and seeks out Uncle Drew’s help.

Charles Stone (“Drumline”) is directing from a script by Jay Longino. Temple Hill Entertainment has acquired the feature film rights and Lionsgate nabbed distribution rights.

Watch Irving’s Pepsi max “Uncle Drew” ads below: