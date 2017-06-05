*Beautiful, poised, intelligent, empowering, and motivating are just a few words to describe Phyllis D. Brooks.

Educated with a BA in English and MA in Speech Language Pathology, this former top sales award winning pharmaceutical sales executive and fascinating author, motivational speaker, personal trainer, life coach, former model/actress, is gifted with a persona that captivates everyone she encounters.

Her social media pages flow with admiration and appreciation for her dedication to inspiring our youth through her writings as well as motivating others through her passion for fitness and empowering women. She has a friend list that is just as fascinating as she is and her path of being privileged to meet, network, and call some of these people her friends confirms her ability to capture the attention of an enormous diverse group of personalities.

Some of these longtime friends include: R&B legend performer/producer Bowlegged Lou of the award winning group Full Force; Former NBA legend, Hall of Fame superstar who recently became head coach for Georgetown University Patrick Ewing; Malcolm Lee, first cousin to Spike Lee and producer of hit movies such as “Soul Man” and “The Best Man,” NBA legend Phil Ford, Shemar Moore, former NFL superstar Mike Minter, and many others!

As an author of two books with an upcoming re-release of her first book with new celebrity interviews being released late 2017, she is sought after by many to speak about her experiences that she uses as a testimony to inspire others. She has spoken to thousands across the country, appeared on numerous radio shows and was a featured guest on Fox News discussing her “BEGIN” initiative on bullying, and is in the midst of planning another book tour for early 2018. She has also re-signed with her talent agent to return to auditioning for modeling and acting opportunities and she will be competing in her first Fitness Competition in late fall 2017.

Phyllis is a native of South Carolina. She holds a Bachelors of Arts in English/Communications from Columbia College and a Master of Arts in the field of Speech Language Pathology from SC State University. She currently resides in Charlotte NC and is employed as a Speech Pathologist in an education setting as well as medical settings.

She published her first book, “Let Me BE Your Coach” in 2010, a five step plan for youth to stay motivated, reach goals, and never give up on their dreams based on her own trials and accomplishments and those of other successful people.

She published her second book,” Brandon the Bully Meets Nina-No More” last year to assist and provide a resource for kids being bullied, parents, teachers, and the bullies on how to stop bullying. Both of her books are available at Amazon.com. “Brandon The Bully Meets Nina No More” is also available at Barnes&Nobles.com, and www.pbpserenity.com.

She is increasing her presence in the realm of Motivational Speaking with a focus on adolescents and young adults to motivate them to never give up on their goals. She has spoken to more than 3000 kids, teachers and adults to extend her message of positive thinking to reach goals based on her BEGIN program. She is a member of the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association, Biltmore Who’s Who of America, National Association of Professional Women, Women Who Care Coalition, and National Association of Strength and Conditioning for Fitness. Her resume also consists of modeling and acting and she has performed in several local commercials and plays. Her additional passions to writing and motivating others include, fitness, traveling, and spending time with her daughter. She has a certification in personal training and has been featured on the cover of the first addition of a local style magazine as a role-model for women

Phyllis is poised to be captivating audiences throughout the country with her multitalented abilities and diverse credentials in many genres. Stay tuned for she is a force to be reckoned with!

