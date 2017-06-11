*We’ll update you on the latest in the Tiger Woods DUI case, but first … as you know, Shekinah Jo Anderson, the best bud of T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, has been dealing with a lot of “stuff” as of late. You’ll recall that back at the end of April that she was the victim in a domestic violence case.

Now comes word that she was carjacked in Atlanta at a gas station Friday night. The reality TV star posted video of the incident shortly after it happened. The video shows the vehicle, a gray BMW, as the perp backs up at an ATL gas station, with Anderson and friends screaming.

Just prior to the person filming the incident, saying they think they got a clear recording of the suspect, he sideswipes another vehicle, then zooms off with it.

“This s**t is sooo sad. Some Black boys stole my car!!!” Anderson would later tweet. “Black Lives Matter!!! And this’ how our Black people do it to each other!!!!”

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: BLIND ITEM: WHICH GIRLFRIEND NAME DROPS FAMOUS BEAU FOR DESIGNER DISCOUNTS?



Fortunately Shekinah was unharmed inthe incident. Atlanta police are investigating and asking the public for assistance.

*We’re learning more about Tiger Woods‘ recent arrest. The golfer admits to taking Xanax on the night of his DUI arrest, according to the police report obtained by the Golf Channel.

As we reported earlier, Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes on May 29 and arrested for driving under the influence. While the 41-year-old denied drinking alcohol and passed two breathalyzer tests, he failed to pass a sobriety test — walking in a straight line and normal range of body motor functions. However, when asked whether he was taking medication, he revealed he had taken Xanax.

Xanax is used to treat anxiety, insomnia, alcohol withdrawal, muscle tension, and seizures, among other panic disorders. The American Addiction Centers warns against polydrug use — mixing benzodiazepines like Xanax and Valium with opiates like Vicodin or oxycodone — due to its high risk of addiction, overdose, and impairment. Benzodiazepines “enhance the high from opioid painkillers,” and together, can increase sedation and depress breathing.

Woods has a court date of July 5. He could face a fine, jail time and a six-month suspension of his license.