*Turns out Shemar Moore has two new TV gigs on the horizon.

The Television Academy announced Friday that the star of CBS’s upcoming revival of “S.W.A.T.” will join “Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky to present the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards on Thursday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET.

Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington will join at the nominations ceremony, which will stream live on Emmys.com.

Veteran awards show producer Bob Bain will produce the nominations ceremony for the second year in a row.

Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Emmy Awards, which will be telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS.