*If you missed it, on CBS’ “The Talk,” Sheryl Underwood interrogated Ex-FBI Chief James Comey during Senate Testimony and demands answers to the nation’s most pressing issue – her dating life!

Also on “The Talk” Wayne Brady responds to Bill Maher’s recent use of a racial slur. Brady says:

“To give too much credence to Bill Maher is to give too much credence to anyone who thinks like Bill Maher… Bill Maher is who Bill Maher is and he’s obviously done it to great success, because despite his views on race, despite using the “N” word, feeling safe enough to do so… despite that, HBO goes ‘we’re standing by our man.’ He’s still free to go on, and be rewarded financially, to a place where most folks would never go, to still get a pat on the back in this business, to still get a pass to say something like that, and knowing there are other people in this country who would share the view ‘well I don’t really see what he did wrong…’ He crafted the joke using the “N” word… you’re going to trot it out to make a point? Get the hell out of here.”

