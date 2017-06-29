*There may be some pettiness going on across the pond between Simon Cowell’s “X Factor” and its rival series “The Voice,” both of which are now on the same UK network, ITV.

If a report in The Sun is true, Cowell is trying to distance himself and his show from his former “American Idol” contestant Jennifer Hudson because she is occupying one of those cozy red swivel chairs on “The Voice.”

Via The Sun:

Things are now so tense between the warring shows that Simon has banned hopefuls from singing And I Am Telling You — one of the best-known songs by Voice coach JENNIFER HUDSON.

At an X Factor audition in Manchester this week he stopped one girl part way through her version of it, telling her it was “too heavily linked to another show.”

A source said: “X Factor and The Voice may both be on ITV now, but Simon still wants to be the best show and there’s real rivalry there.

“This one girl tried to sing And I Am Telling You, which Jennifer sang in Dreamgirls, but Simon stopped her immediately and told her to sing something else.

“He did let her try another three tracks so it’s not like he shot her down there and then.”