SpaceLab Detroit Offers Affordable Co-Working Office Space

*WHO: SpaceLab Detroit, the newest co-working facility for professional business owners

WHAT: A grand opening and tour of SpaceLab’s 5,200 square feet of modern office suites, design library, conference rooms, project display areas, and a community kitchen, all designed to accommodate architects, interior designers, engineers, real estate professionals, artists, community development organizations, other entrepreneurs and service-providers

WHEN: 6pm to 9pm on June 8, 2017

WHERE: 607 Shelby St., 7th floor, downtown, just blocks from Cobo Center

WHY: A Motor City Match Round 4 Space Award recipient and Round 7 grant awardee, SpaceLab provides an affordable opportunity for independent business owners to share the prime, downtown Detroit office space with some of the city’s most influential corporations and organizations. Karen Burton, SpaceLab CEO and community manager, began developing in response to the need to give “solo-preneurs” access to the same amenities and some of the visibility larger companies use to advance their brands.

SpaceLab Detroit is scheduled to host Detroit’s first AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) Hackathon, an international, multi-city design and technology event in the fall.

For more information, visit www.spacelabdetroit.com.

SpaceLab Detroit

Our professionally-designed, dynamic coworking space in downtown Detroit will open in 2017. Only two blocks from Cobo Center, your workspace will be in the heart of downtown’s resurgence and development activity.

We’re including all of the services and amenities that Architects, Designers, Engineers, Contractors, Real Estate Professionals, Artists and other professionals require in an office. See Membership levels and the amenities below.

About

Connect with like-minded building industry creatives, consultants and experts at meetups, workshops and events, and soon, in a shared work environment.

SpaceLab inspires creativity and disrupts the built environment ecosystem through thought-provoking discussions and the exploration of new ideas, technology and innovative processes. We provide opportunities to improve business operations and the way our spaces and buildings are designed, constructed and managed.

Brenda V. Peek

Karen Burton

[email protected]