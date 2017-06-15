Geez, what’s up with Steve Harvey? Seems like ever since he an Trump became buddies, something changed.

The latest example of his changing personality is what happened the other day when he made a really negative comment to a caller from Flint, Michigan.

On his radio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” he took a call from a man in Flint who told Harvey that Cleveland didn’t “deserve jack” following the Cavaliers’ NBA finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Harvey, who lived in Cleveland at one point growing up and is a Cavaliers fan, got pissed off at the comment – and allegedly began attacking the caller’s home city.

“You from Flint?” Harvey asked, according to listener accounts of the interaction. “That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

One listener began recording the radio show after that comment. You can hear co-hosts laughing and telling Harvey to “reel it in” after what he just said.

“I wasn’t talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him,” Harvey responded, then later: “He going to call in, say Cleveland don’t deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water.”

The caller stayed on the line but, before he hung up, Harvey said “one more thing. … Enjoy your nice brown glass of water,” to the shock of his co-hosts.

Listen to the audio here.