*Comedian and TV host Steve Harvey has been married three times, and the father of seven and grandfather of four celebrated his tenth wedding anniversary with Marjorie Harvey and his family competing against each other on “Celebrity Family Feud” this past Sunday night.

Here’s the breakdown of Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s 7 children:

Twin daughters Brandi and Karli, 34, from Steve’s marriage to first wife Marcia.

Sons Broderick Stephen Jr., 26, and Wynton, 19, from Steve’s marriage to second wife Mary.

Marjorie’s children Morgan, 30, Jason, 24, and Lori, 20, from her previous marriage.

Peep the clip below:

The Harvey women faced off against the Harvey men in a special episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.” The ladies were led by Doris Bridges, Marjorie’s mother, while the boys were led by Marjorie.

The teams played for Spelman and Morehouse College.

The only Harvey child missing from the special episode was 19-year-old, Wynton Harvey.

In the clip above, Marjorie faces her mother during a round about what married women are willing to trade their husbands for.

With little hesitation, the host’s wife blurted out “the pool boy.” The comedian jumped at the chance to play the jealous husband and continued to act shocked throughout the round.

“You wait until I get home,” he joked. “I don’t know who the pool boy is but… he’s fired!”

The episode also featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s family playing for the Skyhook Foundation against Ralph Sampson, who’s playing on behalf of The University of Virginia Health Foundation.

“Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sundays at 8pm on ABC.

In related news, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori recently got engaged to 21-year-old Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay. He reportedly signed a reported $40 million, four-year contract with Manchester United in 2015.

The part-time rapper has released a new single with Netherlands teammate Quincy-Promes. He uploaded the video on Youtube on Friday (Jun 23) naming it “LA Vibes Freestyle 1.0.”

Peep it below: