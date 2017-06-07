*The problem in hanging out with “Neil” was that he was just so damn thirsty.

No matter what we did–lunch, dinner, cocktails, live music–chasing skirts was never far from his thinking.

A divorced father of two, Neil’s career in the travel industry made him a certified globe trotter. And wherever he ventured, the resulting stories were accented not by the locations, but the women there–as in, “Man, some of the finest women in the world—-the world!-—are in Marrakesh”. Or, “…Actually, I got sick as a dog in Monte Carlo, but the ladies? Stupid!”

He was a sweet, considerate man who was just a bit full of himself; a, classic, conscious dresser whose shirts were always one too many buttons loose at the top.

Accordingly, that button was undone when I invited him to dinner in Santa Monica one Friday evening Spring, 2003 for his forty-second birthday. After drinks, a great garlic chicken dish (me) and a juicy steak (him) so formidable that Neil had what was left of it boxed to take home, we moved back into the bar to, as he termed it, “gab and gape”.

There was plenty for two old friends to gab about, but by Neil’s standards, a bar filled with couples and single men left little at which to gape–until a group of four well-dressed women entered the bar.

In Neil’s mind, the ladies, having a night out on the town, were the fitting crescendo to his birthday evening. Almost immediately he zeroed in on one of them, a shapely, curly haired 40-something redhead in a black double-breasted pant suit.

“I know this girl,” Neil muttered almost to himself, while observing the foursome, now settled at a round table in the bar and ordering from their waiter. He didn’t know from where, but insisted she was familiar.

The redhead took note of Neil’s lingering glances, making sure that her return peeks were discreet enough that her friends didn’t catch on.

After about forty-five minutes of suffering this eyeballin,’ I decided to call it a night. Neil agreed, quietly delighted at what I privately dreaded: having to walk past these ladies…because I knew that somewhere during our steps between the bar and their location, another Neil was going to emerge—“Ladies Man Neil,” whose witty charm and warm gregariousness could quickly diminish into industrial-strength annoyance.

When the redhead noticed me closing my bar tab, her expression went from flattered curiosity to the shy apprehension of someone who didn’t want to be bothered.

“Ladies, ladies, ladies!” bellowed Neil’s greeting out over the table occupied with red wine, martini glasses and plates of various appetizers. I said hello and stood just away from the table, hoping to make clear to Neil we’d speak but keep it moving. Unfortunately, he didn’t speak my body’s language.

“When you guys walked in, I said to my man here, ‘Well, aren’t they just the perfect cherry on top of my birthday cake!’”

Neil’s shtick was something to both admire and despise. In twenty-something years of our friendship, he was never reticent about just going for it. The problem was that as fast as his white Porche Carrera could get from zero to fifty is how quickly Neil’s presentation could go from smart and cordial to corny pick-up line hell.

“And you,” he said, looking directly at the redhead across the table, “I know you from somewhere, don’t I? I’m Neil.”

This was one of his trademark lines, telling a woman he knew her from somewhere. However, tonight even he seemed convinced of this.

The redhead offered a kind smile and her name. “I don’t know. Maybe—-it’s a small world.”

Oh Oh. Small world, as in travel.

“It sure is,” Neil piped up. “Do you travel? Maybe I met you in Paris. Or Amsterdam. Could have been Croatia—-you been to Zagreb?”

The three other ladies purposefully oohed and aahed every country mentioned, piling logs on Neil’s fire. “Oh, we got us a world traveler here!” said the cocoa brown woman, wearing her braids up tonight.

“I’m from Long Beach!” deadpanned a lithe Latina in the party, beauty mark just below her right nostril. “Ever been there?”

In a group, women can be brutal on a man. Especially a man who decides he’s going to pull one of them out of the bunch for himself. Alcohol only makes things worse.

Miss Redhead obviously knew this. Not only was she having to navigate Neil’s advance, but she had to quell the subtle teasing of her girlfriends.

“I never forget a face,” Neil persisted. “Names, yes. Faces, no. I mean, look at her, everybody. Look at those beautiful eyes.”

It’s hard to explain what happened next. Maybe it was as innocent as the lady’s memory suddenly being jarred. Perhaps she sensed this getting out of hand and simply wished to get on with her evening. In any case, suddenly, there was a revelation.

“You know what—as I think of it, I do remember you,” she abruptly declared. “I’m a urologist. Your general practitioner sent you to me for a prostate exam. That was about two years ago. That’s it.”

And just like that, the universe tilted. In the bat of a pair of false eyelashes, Neil went from the suave, insistent Mr. Worldwide to being the only person at this table–in this room, perhaps the whole damn restaurant, easily this entire city block–to have this women’s finger up his ass.

And not just up there, but poking. Searching. Probing.

The table went silent in a way that felt like respect, glazed in embarrassment. Then, an attempt at levity: “Well,” said the tiny strawberry blonde here, “you were in good hands.”

And mischief: “…One hand, anyway,” quipped somebody. Devilish laughter.

Neil didn’t miss a beat. Instantly, he sought to flip bold flirtation into a platonic check-in with an acquaintance. “Ahhhh, See? I knew I knew you. How you doin’? You good? Good to see you again.”

At one time or another, all of us have uttered words or had words said to us that rendered a conversation uncomfortable.

And no matter how much we keep talking—=usually about something else entirely—-awkwardness lingers over this pitiful attempt at normalcy like a cloud of Raid. That wasn’t the case here. This was worse.

The redhead urologist (her friends confirmed her occupation), having quietly murdered an ant with a shotgun, nodded that everything was indeed good. And perhaps her life was. Neil, on the other hand, offered the table a swift and cheerful, Tupperware-plastic adieu—-that’s French for Let me get the fuck outta here—exiting the bar via a strut far too confident to represent anything but humiliation.

Out in the cool night air, awaiting the valet with our cars, Neil, using the ol’ vacuous What are you doing for the weekend prattle, sought to cobble together some measure of dignity. If I’d replied that my plans included strolling down the middle of Melrose Avenue pulling a little red wagon wearing nothing but a smile, Neil would not have heard me.

And so, when the valet brought the Carrera around, I tipped him before Neil could and sent the young man away.

I hugged Neil tight and long, wished him a happy birthday and watched him slide behind the wheel, after which I shut his car door.

Then I leaned into Neil’s open window, and solemnly asked the only thing a true friend could ask after such an evening: “Hey, playa—-how’s your prostate?”

Neil laughed so physically hard that that little car could barely contain his movement. He put it in drive and slowly rolled out the parking lot and onto the street, his guffaw still heard from a traffic light half a block away.

Sometimes, all you can do is laugh.

Steven Ivory, veteran journalist, essayist and author, writes about popular culture for magazines, newspapers, radio, TV and the Internet. Respond to him via [email protected]