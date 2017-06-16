*“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Stevie J allegedly fears for the safety of his newborn daughter while in custody of her mother, Joseline Hernandez.

Stevie J has headed back to court in his legal battle with his baby mama — and this time he’s pleading with the judge over his fear that their newborn daughter, Bonnie Bella, is not safe with her mother.

The music producer filed docs recently in his paternity battle with Joseline, in which he accuses her of consistently exhibiting violent and erratic behavior towards him, including physically assaulting him and damaging his property, reports theJasmineBRAND.com.

Stevie notes that Joseline’s violent behavior was often documented on their reality TV series, “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” He says her violence and rage increased during her pregnancy, causing him to fear for the safety of their child.

Stevie wants a judge to order Joseline to undergo a psych exam, and he’s demanding Hernandez hand over all documents and records pertaining to her gross income from 2014-2017. It doesn’t end there, Stevie also wants Joseline to reveal her highest education level and all sources of her income from 2014, total amount of cash on hand, a list of her arrests within the past 10 years and records related to any treatment she received including psychiatric treatment or treatment of alcoholism or drug abuse, per thejasminebrand.

The celebrity news site also reports that Stevie J wants to know Joseline’s net worth and what she is paid for TV and club appearances.

Further, he wants her to reveal whether she has ever been diagnosed as having any mental disorder and he wants a full list of names of everyone Joseline had sex with on May 1st, 2016.

Additionally, Stevie wants to know if she’s ever used drugs, what types and how often. He’s also demanding she reveal if she ever checked into rehab for addiction issues.