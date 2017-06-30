*In an unfortunate turn of events, a street fight broke out following the public memorial service for Prodigy.

According to TMZ, one unruly mourner drew the attention of police, who ended up arrested outside of the Frank E. Campbell “Funeral Chapel.”

About a dozen cops were on hand when a crowd gathered immediately after the memorial. Police say the suspect was blocking pedestrians and told him to move to the other side of the street … and that’s when things got heated.

First, the man and an officer shouted at each other, and then a full-fledged fight broke out when cops attempted to arrest him. In the end, NYPD took him into custody for resisting arrest, obstruction and disorderly conduct.

LL Cool J, Remy Ma, Fat Joe and Ice-T were among the celebs who showed up to pay their last respects to the Mobb Deep rapper.