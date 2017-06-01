*Famed L.A. strip club Ace of Diamonds has thrown out its $1 million dollar lawsuit against Amber Rose, reports RadarOnline.

SKWS Enterprises, the shake joint’s owners, sued the 33-year-old model back in February after she made in appearance at the All Def Movie Awards and told the crowd that she actually bought Ace of Diamonds.

The real owners immediately released a statement calling Amber’s comments “unequivocally false” and saying she had zero ownership stake. They sued for slander and demanded $1 million in damages.

Shortly after the suit was filed, it was reported Rose had filed trademark docs back in December for a company called Ace of Diamonds, Inc., which was to be used for “entertainment services in the nature of live dance performances” and “gentlemen’s clubs featuring exotic dancing,” according to RadarOnline.

Her trademark bid was denied, but she had six months to file an appeal.

Rose spoke out after the lawsuit was filed, saying she was still moving forward with her own similarly named business and planned on opening a location soon. She still had yet to file a response to the complaint in court.

On May 15, SKWS Enterprises filed docs in the case, explaining they are dismissing all claims against Rose and are requesting the case be officially closed, reports Radar. The docs do not reveal what kind of settlement, if any, was reached between Rose and the owners.