*Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia often puts his own twist on popular logos in pop culture and uses the altered creation to promote his new collections.

Earlier this year, he used Sen. Bernie Sanders reportedly loved that Gvasalia used his 2016 presidential campaign logo to label his “Balenciaga 2017” collection.

Apparently, Gvasalia has set his sights on adopting the logo of Ruff Ryders, a move that did not sit well with one of its principals, Swizz Beatz. The producer, whose aunt and uncles founded the Ruff Ryders label in 1988, used Instagram to call out the brand for changing the “R” to a “B,” altering the text to read “Balenciaga,” and applying it to a shirt that looks like some of the early Ruff Ryders merchandise.

“@Balenciaga we must have a talk about this Ruff Ryder shirt ASAP,” he wrote in an Instagram post of a model in the French fashion house’s latest look.

@balenciaga we must have a talk about this Ruff Ryder shirt ASAP 🤔 Dapper Dan with Gucci now this 🤔 thoughts ?????? Blessings A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Beatz also shared a pic of an original Ruff Ryders shirt from 2000, which is nearly identical to the Balenciaga version.

This is the Ruff Ryders original version from 2000👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 @balenciaga @vetements_official 🤔👀 what are we doing??? Call me back blessings . I Might just want you to open up a fashion school in the bronx or harlem 🤔Just so you can give back to the culture !🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 thoughts ???? A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

“I might just want you to open up a fashion school in the Bronx or Harlem,” he wrote to Balenciaga in the caption. “Just so you can give back to the culture!”

Beatz also made mention of Gucci’s take on a Dapper Dan design which was shown in the Italian fashion house’s most recent Cruise collection. The look, which creative director Alessandro Michele admitted was inspired by the Harlem designer, caused a stir with many accusing the house of appropriation.