*T.I. is teaming with Fox and super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer to develop a TV drama based in his hometown.

The network has ordered “Atlanta’s Most Wanted,” a police procedural that would star the rapper as Marcus Armstrong, the son of an infamous criminal father, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Armstrong is recruited to be part of a new vice squad that tackles the growing criminal elements in his hometown, but his involvement will jeopardize his own long-held secret that threatens to upend his entire life.

“I am honored to partner with Fox and Bruckheimer on what is truly a passion project for me. It’s going to be amazing to see my city represented in this fashion,” T.I. said.

Rodney Barnes (“Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Boondocks”) will write the script for the 20th Century Fox Television and Jerry Bruckheimer Television drama.

In addition to “Atlanta’s Most Wanted,” T.I. is also teaming with Kevin Hart to develop single-camera comedy “The Studio” at Showtime. On the film side, he begins production this week on “The Trap,” a feature comedy in which he stars alongside Mike Epps and also produces via his Grand Hustle Films banner.

In July, he begins filming Marvel’s “Ant-Man” sequel, where he will reprise his role from the first film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Atlanta’s Most Wanted” is one of Fox’s first drama orders for the 2017-18 development season and not part of its off-cycle development push. Should the script come in well, it would be produced in pilot season 2018.