*On Thursday, June 22, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced who would be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2018 and it looks like a lot of favorite celebs will be on the list.

We’re talking folks like Taraji P. Henson, Bernie Mac, Anthony Anderson, Niecy Nash, Shonda Rhimes, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Ice T, and F Gary Gray.

Here’s the official category breakdown of recipients from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and posthumously: Bernie Mac

MOTION PICTURES: Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana

TELEVISION: Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rhimes and posthumously: Steve Irwin

RECORDING: Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick, Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood and “Weird Al” Yankovic

RADIO: Steve Jones

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies, yet. See 2018’s full roster here.

Since we mentioned Taraji P. Henson getting a star uptop, we also want to make you aware, if you haven’t already heard, that she and Tyler Perry have a new film in the works called “She’s Living My Life,” which hits theaters Easter weekend (March 30) of next year.

The film is based on Henson’s loyal ways as a good wife, while she eventually gets fed up with having to deal with her husband’s constant betrayal, according to the Hollywood Reporter. This project will be the third time Perry and Henson have worked together. It started in 2008 with “The Family That Preys” and 2009’s “I Can Do Bad All By Myself.”

In addition to this new film, the Perry is working on “A Madea Family Funeral,” which will debut in theaters on August 3, 2018. The comedy features a family trip to Georgia that takes a turn for the worse.

Perry’s forthcoming “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” will hit theaters on October 20.