*Tatyana Ali says she’s would jump at the chance to shoot a reunion season of her 90s sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” but she isn’t so sure that her co-star Will Smith would go along.

“Some of us are [game]. I’m down. But it was a really special time for those six years. I’m not sure if Will necessarily wants to touch it. It might just need to stay that gem,” Ali, 38, told Us Weekly. “Honestly, knowing him, I think he might want to keep it as this just kind of precious moment. I don’t know how the characters would be now.”

Ali, who played Ashley Banks on the comedy, said that she and her co-stars have discussed a revival, but nothing official is on the table. “People talk about it,” she explained. “I’d be into it!”

“Fresh Prince of Bel Air” ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996. “We all still kind of look like ourselves, I think,” the former child star told Us. “Will is just larger. He’s like a body builder because he’s doing all these action films. He’s probably changed the most.”

In March, Ali recently reunited with her co-stars, including Smith (but excluding the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert), to take a photo.