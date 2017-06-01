*A 16-year old Lincolnwood, Illinois girl has been charged with stabbing Uber driver, Grant Nelson as he dropped her off last Tuesday. No amount of research has shown any indication as to why as of this writing.

Eliza Wasni is being held without bail according to the state attorney’s office of Cook County. Lincolnwood police said they responded after calls about “…a male screaming for help.”

The incident occurred at approximately 3:22 a.m. Tuesday morning and the teen is being charged as an adult for first-degree murder.

Though Nelson, 34, had been stabbed multiple times by the time police arrived at the scene, he was conscious enough to describe Wasni; who police found hiding behind a building in possession of two weapons, one of which appeared to be the weapon used in the incident.

