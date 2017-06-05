*Late soul singer, and the originator of the Turn Up, Rick James, appeared on Judge Joe Brown many years ago and sued his friend for stealing his guitar, and he also accused him of sexual harassment.

Footage of the 1999 episode has resurfaced online, and the case centers on Rick James and musician Geronne Turner. James sues his friend and former bandmate for $4,600 because he claims he let Turner borrow a guitar and amplifier which was then stolen from Turner’s car.

James explains that they had an agreement that Turner would pay off the value of the stolen property over time. But he alleges that Geronne stopped paying after James publicly berated and embarrassed Turner for inappropriately touching his butt in a bar.

During the proceedings, James refers to Turner as a homosexual, saying: “There’s a little sugar in his tank, you know, a little sugar going on.”

Turner responds to his accusations by saying: “Don’t say that Rick, don’t say that.”

James elaborates to Judge Joe Brown: “He put his hand on my butt, and his hand was there for like 40, 60 seconds.”

All this gay talk to illustrate why the two men had stop speaking about payments.

In the end, Judge Joe Brown orders Turner to pay off the remainder of the balance.

Check out the full episode via the player above. We think you’ll find it interesting in all kinds of ways.