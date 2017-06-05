*A man’s job is to provide for and protect his family, not change the oil in his spouse’s car.

A woman’s job (provided her partner is holding up his end) is to cook and care for the home. It’s been that way for centuries.

Any woman who refuses to perform these tasks is not only failing her job domestically, but also as a human being.

Cory Haywood expounds on this subject.

