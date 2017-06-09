*Only about eight percent of Americans doze off naked, but according to the Huffington Post, many more of us should jump on that train. They say there are four major benefits to sleeping au natural.

I’ve always thought that writers at the Huffington Post must be smarter than I am — it IS the Huffington Post, after all! — but this article sealed it for me. Off the top of my head, and after thinking long and hard, I could only come up with one benefit to sleeping in the buff. So let’s go to school with the Huff Post and learn a little something.

First, they say you’ll sleep better. It seems that the clothes hinder the body’s ability to cool off and achieve an optimal temperature for sleep, causing tossing. turning and restlessness through the night. Sounds reasonable.

Second, they say that if you sleep with a partner, the skin-to-skin contact can lower your blood pressure, decrease stress levels, and generally make you happier. This one knocks on the door of the benefit that I came up with, but let’s stick with the Huffington Post for now.

Next, it seems that sleeping naked gives you the chance to air out the groceries. Sleeping in clothes creates a warm, moist environment for bacteria and yeast to thrive. It seems to me that a good ol’ fashioned bath every once in a while could prevent bacteria from “thriving”, but maybe that’s just me.

Finally, and here they’re knocking on the door of the benefit that I came up with, the Huff Post posits that sleeping in the buff might make you fall harder for your partner. They cite a 2014 poll of about 1,000 married people, and found that naked sleepers are more content in their relationships. 57 percent of naked sleepers reported being content in their relationships, versus only 48 percent of those who wore pajamas. A stark 15 percent of those who wore onesies said they were content.

‘Cause guess what? In a onesie, it’s hard to get all up in there! I only wear my Superman onesie — don’t judge — when I’m watching a movie or chilling. There are two purposes for a bedroom, and neither are served by keeping everything all shrouded.

MY perceived benefit to sleeping naked? You get more! Jermaine Stewart may not have had to take HIS clothes off to have a good time, but I certainly get luckier with my partner when I’m nekkid. And you may trust and believe I’m more “satisfied in a relationship” when I’m hitting it. Even the Huffington Post admitted, buried in their article, that naked sleepers MIGHT have more sex.

Duh.

And guess what? when you sleep naked and get some action, you’ll sleep better (I always pass out immediately afterward…TMI?), you’ll be happier (IF your partner did it right…I’m certainly a lot happier after I tag it), and your bits will get a little bit of air.

So that’s my take on sleeping naked…Wow! Maybe I should have waited until later in the day to write this. I have twelve hours before I hit the hay or anything else. Cold shower time!

There’s another article on sleeping naked that you should check out. It’s called The Refreshing Health Benefits of Sleeping Naked. You can check it out HERE.

Michael P Coleman is a libidinous freelance writer who also tweets.

Note: This article was originally posted in Sept., 2015