“The Get Down,” Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama set in the South Bronx in the late 1970’s, will not return after its first season, Deadline reports.

Netflix has canceled the show after the second six-episode part of Season 1 was released last month. It’s rare for a Netflix original series not to get a second season. So far, the streaming service has canceled five shows, including “Marco Polo.”

“The Get Down” was among Netflix’s most expensive shows, with the 12-episode first season costing about $120 million.

Luhrmann’s hip-hop-themed drama was his first TV series and during an interview with Vulture earlier this spring, he indicated that a second season was in the works.

“To be honest, we have already developed the opening of the next season,” he said. “Sony and Netflix have been very driven about having a second season. There has been no question about that. They really want it.”

This week, however, Baz posted on Facebook a lengthy note to fans about why the show was “unlikely” to continue.

“When I was asked to come to the center of The Get Down to help realize it, I had to defer a film directing commitment for at least two years,” Luhrmann said. “This exclusivity has understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony, who have been tremendous partners and supporters of the show. It kills me that I can’t split myself into two and make myself available to both productions. I feel so deeply connected to all those who I have worked and collaborated with on this remarkable experience.”

You can read his full statement on Facebook.

