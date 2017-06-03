*The legendary soul group, The Jones Girls, lost their group member/sister, Brenda Jones, last month under very tragic circumstances, ILOSM reports.

The Jones Girls were an American R&B trio of sisters from Detroit, Michigan, best known for their many 70s/80’s hits, including “You’re Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else,” “Nights Over Egypt,” “Who Can I Run To” (which was later covered by Xscape).

The group consisted of sisters Shirley, Valerie, and Brenda. Sadly, Shirley is the last sister standing. Valorie died in 2000 and recently Brenda passed following a horrific accident.

According to Ebony, Brenda Jones was on her way to visit her sister in Wilmington, Delaware when she was struck on April 3 by several cars while attempting to cross the street. Police are still investigating the incident.

Shirley called Brenda’s death a heartbreaking loss. She also said her sister, who was a dedicated mother to her two daughters and “adored” her granddaughter, was recently thinking about returning to the music industry.

Brenda reportedly traveled often with one of her daughters to help take care of granddaughter as her daughter is a traveling nurse.

The Jones Girls served as backup singers for Lou Rawls, Teddy Pendergrass, Aretha Franklin, and Le Pamplemousse. They worked with Diana Ross from 1975–78 and were the backup singers on Linda Clifford’s 1978 album “If My Friends Could See Me Now” and on Tower of Power’s 1979 album “Back on the Streets.”

Their biggest hit was “You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else.” The song broke the Billboard Magazine Top 40 at number 38 in May 1979. The song was also a Top 5 R&B hit. It became a gold record.

Valorie Jones died on December 2, 2001, in Detroit, Michigan, at the age of 45.

In 2007, Shirley Jones released an album “Ladies Night Out” together with Jean Carn and Cherrelle, on CD and DVD.

