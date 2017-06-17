*It was back in February that Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé captioned an Instagram photo of her bare bump at the time. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Now, according reports all over the internet, she has given birth. Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, welcomed twins earlier this week at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to sources, including US Weekly.

Of course there’s been speculation all week long that the Queen had had dem babies. Also, the NY Daily News also quoted sources at Melba’s restaurant in Harlem who heard DJ Khaled, whose new track Shining features performances by Jay Z and Beyoncé, spreading word on Tuesday evening that his friends had welcomed their twins.

Another source who works at Jay Z’s 40/40 nightclub in NYC told the publication that the couple welcomed a boy and a girl on Tuesday morning.

The bottom line is that Blue Ivy, 5, now has 2 siblings. What we don’t know are the basics, like their names, sexes, how much they weighed, etc.

“They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It’s even better than they wished for,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this year. “Blue is so excited to be a big sister!”

Bey and Jay are the latest celebrities to welcome twins, joining a list that also includes Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, as well as Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. George Clooney’s wife Amal recently gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl — as well.

Reps for Beyoncé and Jay Z did not immediately return requests for comment.