*(ATLANTA, GA) – The Vision Community Foundation will hold it’s sixth annual “Black Tie Gala” on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Atlanta, GA. The gala will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Buckhead.

The annual celebration is designed to honor individuals and organizations that have made outstanding achievements in the arts, media, ministry, community service and government arenas.

This year the foundation is set to honor triple threat entertainer and entrepreneur Trina Braxton, reality star Andre King (WeTv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop”), reality star Genise Shelton (Bravo’s “Married to Medicine”), Avian Watson (Deputy Director of Vision Community Foundation) and entrepreneur Akeem Clayton (Creative Event Designer). All of this years honorees have shown outstanding achievements in the arts and entertainment genres and support of the LGBT community through their gifts and talents. Previous honorees include Jennifer Holiday, Chrisette Michele, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cynthia Bailey, Meelah Williams, Angie Stone, Keke Wyatt, Rickey Smiley and more. Photos from last year’s gala can be found here.

The sixth annual gala will include special appearances by rising star actor Brandon Karson (“About Him”), Gee Smalls (Co-Founder of “The Gentlemen’s Foundation”) and Traxx Girls Inc., founder Melissa Scott. The 2017 gala will be hosted by Senior Pastor of The Vision Church of Atlanta and founder of the United Progressive Pentecostal Church (UPPC), Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen, III. Joining Bishop Allen will be his husband and LGBTQ community leader, Rashad Burgess. Additionally, author and life coach Lakara Foster will host the festivities. Immediately following the gala will be an after party with sounds by legendary disc jockey, DJ Sedrick. After party tickets will be sold separately at $10-$15 each. [Purchase Here]

The 2017 “Black Tie Gala” is set to be the best gala yet; as it marks 6 years of the historic event. For tickets and more information visit: blacktiegala.org.

source:

Vaughn Alvarez

[email protected]