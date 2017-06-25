*Throughout her 20 + year career, media personality Wendy Williams earned a reputation for her no holds barred interview style as a radio personality. Today she’s the queen of daytime television, and while she’s still serving the tea, her style is more tame than it used to be.

Throwback to a 2002 interview from WBLS/New York‘s “The Wendy Williams Experience,” when Judge Mathis dropped by her studio to promote his book but instead ended up serving Williams a dose of her own messy medicine.

After asking about a woman he was alleged to have had an affair with, Mathis clapped back by accusing her of getting high before the interview.

“You think you can get folks on your show and talk to them any kind of way. Well that’s why I do on my show and my show has higher ratings than yours. Are you still getting high because I just saw you leaving the bathroom looking high, in fact you got white powder around your nose right now. Are you still a dope fiend? I need to check you into rehab and pray for you,” Mathis said, per ILOSM.

Listen to their uncomfotable exchange via the clip below. Even Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, took to social media to praise Mathis for checkin’ Williams.

“Thank you @judgegregmathis! It’s about time. #LongOverdue,” Knowles posted on his official Instagram page.





In related news, the media mogul launched her entertainment and lifestyle app Wendy Digital last month (May 25), which allows her fans to get behind-the-scenes views of her show and daily doses of pop culture.

“I do my best to break it down for my Wendy Watchers,” she told MarketWatch.

The app also features its own Wendy Williams emoticons, “Wenmoji,” which let users implement her catch phrases, including the ever so annoying, yet popular one-liner, “How you doin’?”