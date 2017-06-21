*Is there any better way to promote a new health-centered cookbook than by showing off its results?

Tia Mowry did just that on Tuesday (June 20) hitting Instagram with a pic of her body 20 pounds lighter.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds! Many asked how? Diet and cooking out of my cook book #wholenewyou,” she captioned the photo – a selfie in which she lifts her shirt to show off her tight abs.

Titled “Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You,” the collection of 100 recipes are described as “a timely clean-eating cookbook that will change the way you think about what you eat and jump-start your journey to a healthier, more gorgeous you.”

The cookbook also includes a “ten-day menu plan to begin your healthy life” and “lighter versions of your favorite comfort food recipes, including ‘Buttermilk’ Fried Chicken and Crispy Collard Chips.”

The actress/Cooking Channel star has not let her new healthy eating shut out sweets, as evidenced by another IG pic posted earlier Tuesday: