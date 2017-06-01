

*If you’re a long suffering “Sister, Sister” fan, it looks like the good times are on their way back.

There have been rumors floating around for years about a reboot and now Tia Mowry-Hardrict is saying she and her twin sister Tamera, want it to happen, too.

The actress spoke to Nylon and said the rebooting process is taking a lot longer than she would like it to.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show. I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

Mowry-Hardrict also lists “Roseanne,” “Twin Peaks,” and “Will and Grace,” as examples of shows getting the revival treatment. The demand is there, so is the interest as far as the the cast is concerned; they’re just looking for the proper support.

“It’s not dead in any kind of way,” she says. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

By the way, as The Source asks … “If classic shows like “Full House,” “Roseanne,” and “Will and Grace” can be brought back and exposed to new audiences, why can’t Tia and Tamer’s beloved “Sister, Sister” get the same treatment?

Check out the video below to remember why Sister, Sister was so great and does deserve a reboot.